Long Beach man dies in car crash in Kern County

A 47-year-old man from Long Beach driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Buttonwillow, an unincorporated community in Kern County.

The crash on the southbound highway, just south of Lerdo Highway, occurred about 12:10am, said California Highway Patrol Officer Anthony Daulton.

The motorist made an unsafe turning movement and allowed his SUV to leave the roadway and travel into the dirt center median. He overcorrected to the right and lost control of the vehicle, Daulton said.

The SUV overturned an unknown amount of times. The victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 5. The motorist, the lone occupant inside the Chevy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, officials said.