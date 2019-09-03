Woman struck by vehicle in Signal Hill expected to recover

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing Signal Hill street, suffering major injuries from which she was expected to recover, authorities said Tuesday.

It happened at 11:35pm Monday on Pacific Coast Highway at Redondo Avenue, Signal Hill Police Sergeant Alex Gabaldon said.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital where her vital signs were stable, Gabaldon said.

The driver remained at the scene to aid in the investigation, he said. Pacific Coast Highway was shut down in the Redondo Avenue area for the

investigation, he said.