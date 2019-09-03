Labor Day weekend police checkpoints leads to four DUI arrests

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) conducted a DUI/ Driver’s License checkpoint at Pacific Coast Highway and Daisy Avenue on Aug. 31 from 6pm to 2am, according to a LBPD press release.

In total, 1,244 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 409 drivers were screened.

Out of the drivers who were screened, four were arrested for DUI, two were cited for driving with a revoked or suspended license, 12 drivers were cited for being unlicensed and 14 drivers were cited for driving unsafely, according to the LBPD.

In its press release the LBPD warned that those caught driving under the influence could face arrest, jail time, license suspension, DUI classes, fines and fees that can cost perpetrators over $10,000.