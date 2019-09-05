LA County fire sends units to assist East Coast as hurricane Dorian approaches

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Los Angeles County Fire Department announced via a press release Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency ordered a 16-member water-rescue team to deploy to the East Coast to assist in rescue missions as hurricane Dorian looms.

The team is “specially equipped and highly trained” the press release states. The rescue team is part of California Task Force 2 (CA-TF2), Urban Search & Rescue.

According to the fire department, the task force traveled to the east coast Tuesday afternoon.

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas this week, as it was reported in the media. The National Hurricane Center tweeted on Thursday at 11am that Dorian produced life-threatening storm surges and dangerous winds along parts of the South and North Carolina coasts.