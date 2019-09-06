Long Beach Police announce third arrest in shooting death of Compton man from earlier this year

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) announced on Friday that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department took 35-year-old Rodney Willis into custody in the City of Long Beach.

Willis was booked for suspicion of murder and a probation violation and is being held without bail, police said.

According to the LBPD, his arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 15, earlier this year, in connection to the Jan. 23 shooting death of Maurice Ross, a 24-year-old resident of Compton.

This is the third arrest authorities have conducted in connection to this case. On Feb. 24, Long Beach Police Department detectives located and arrested two suspects: Isaiah James Tucker, a 36-year-old of San Bernardino and Bryant Colton, a 61-year-old of Los Angeles.

Detectives believe Willis was involved in the shooting death of Ross, along with Bullard and Tucker. At this time, detectives believe there are no additional suspects outstanding related to this investigation, the LBPD reported.

The LBPD said this investigation is still on-going.

The night of the shooting, at approximately 10:45pm, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Anaheim Street regarding a shots-fired call, police said.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, who was later identified as Ross, on the sidewalk who had a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded and determined the male deceased at the scene.

At the time, the preliminary investigation indicated the victim was involved in a physical altercation with the suspects immediately before the shooting, police said.

Police added that a female adult bystander, who was not related to the victim or suspects, was also struck by gunfire and was treated at a local hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the lower torso.