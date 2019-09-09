Long Beach police seek public help to find missing woman

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Long Beach police Monday morning sought public help to find a 72-year-old woman who went missing on Sunday.

Janet Leinaala Maiava was last seen by a relative when she left her home in the 6700 block of Delta Avenue on foot about 6pm Sunday, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

“Maiava is known to go on walks by herself but returns home soon after,” police said. “Maiava has not returned to her residence and has not contacted any relatives.”

She suffers from one or more medical conditions and may become disoriented, police said. Police believe she may be trying to go to the 700 block of E. Artesia Boulevard or the 700 block of S. Euclid Street in Fullerton.

Police circulated a photo of Maiava, described as 5 feet 6, 195 pounds, with black hair and gray eyes. Her ethnic background was not indicated.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts was urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246, police dispatch at 562-435-6711 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.