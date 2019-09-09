Long Beach Man, 82, dies from being hit by car on Los Coyotes Diagonal

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

An 82-year-old Long Beach man in critical condition after he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle died Saturday from his injuries, authorities said.

The victim was struck about 11:55 a.m. Thursday on Los Coyotes Diagonal north of Stearns Street, the Long Beach Police Department said.

The man was crossing the northbound side of the road heading east when he was struck by a 2000 Honda Civic in the northbound number one lane, police said.

The 19-year-old driver, a Los Angeles resident, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

The driver was found to have a valid license and was neither impaired, distracted nor injured.

The critically injured bicyclist was taken to a hospital where he died two days later, police said.