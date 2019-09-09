Man Stabbed to Death at Long Beach Homeless Encampment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A man was stabbed today during a dispute at a Long Beach homeless encampment and managed to walk a short distance before he collapsed and died, authorities said.

Firefighters requested officers at 5:35 a.m. at a residence in the 200 block of East Artesia Boulevard, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

The man, identified as 41-year-old Anthony Durr of Long Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple stab wounds to his upper body, police said.

Evidence located during the preliminary investigation led detectives to a homeless encampment on the east side of Long Beach Boulevard near the Artesia (91) Freeway where they spotted evidence of a crime scene, police said.

Detectives believe Durr was walking in the homeless encampment when he got into a dispute with another man and was stabbed. The residence where he collapsed was not his, they said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and remained outstanding, police said.

Although any relationship between victim and suspect was still unknown, detectives believed the stabbing to be an isolated incident, according to the statement.

Anyone with information was urged to call Long Beach homicide detectives Adrian Garcia and Eric Thai at 562-570-7244 or leave anonymous tips at lacrimestoppers.org.