Man wounded in Long Beach shooting, gunman at large
[Editor’s note: The Signal Tribune has reached out to the Long Beach Police Department for updates regarding the shooter, who was reported as “at large,” and will update this story accordingly.]
A man was hospitalized this morning with a gunshot wound suffered in a shooting in Long Beach and the shooter is at large.
Officers responded to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Pine Avenue at 1:30 a.m., where they located the victim who had been shot in the stomach, according to Lt. Brian Blair of the Long Beach Police Department.
The victim was taken to a hospital with a non life threatening injury, Blair said.
The age and name of the victim was not disclosed. A detailed description of the shooter was not available.
Gang unit detectives responded to assist in the investigation, Blair said. A motive for the shooting was not disclosed.
Long Beach police enhanced patrols in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Pine Avenue on Saturday.
