Man wounded in Long Beach shooting, gunman at large

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

[Editor’s note: The Signal Tribune has reached out to the Long Beach Police Department for updates regarding the shooter, who was reported as “at large,” and will update this story accordingly.]

A man was hospitalized this morning with a gunshot wound suffered in a shooting in Long Beach and the shooter is at large.

Officers responded to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Pine Avenue at 1:30 a.m., where they located the victim who had been shot in the stomach, according to Lt. Brian Blair of the Long Beach Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a non life threatening injury, Blair said.

The age and name of the victim was not disclosed. A detailed description of the shooter was not available.

Gang unit detectives responded to assist in the investigation, Blair said. A motive for the shooting was not disclosed.

Long Beach police enhanced patrols in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Pine Avenue on Saturday.