Leadership Long Beach seeks new executive director

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Leadership Long Beach (LLB), a leadership and community engagement organization, announced via press release Monday that it is conducting a search for a new executive director following the announcement of the upcoming departure of its current executive director, Jeff Williams.

“Having served as Executive Director for Leadership Long Beach for 10 years and successfully led the organization through its 30th Anniversary celebration events, Williams will transition from his role upon the employment of a new Executive Director,” the LLB press release read.

The LLB Board of Directors and Search Committee encouraged possible applicants to view the job posting on Indeed.com to view the position’s requirements and duties.

The LLB stated the deadline for submissions is Sept. 17.