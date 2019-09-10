Long Beach ranks among top 20 U.S cities with high anti-LGBTQ+ incidents, new report shows

A report released Tuesday from Security.org, a security-research and consultancy company, ranked California as the No. 7 state in the nation with the highest hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ individuals.

The data was collected using FBI reports on various hate crimes from 2013 to 2019, the organization said. The study claims that hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community have been rising for the last four years.

The report cited an article from the Human Rights Campaign, which reported that 11 black transgender individuals were murdered in the first half of 2019, and 26 were killed in 2018.

The Security.org study also claims that the LGBTQ+ community nearly makes up 12% of all recorded hate crimes, placing the group as the most targeted group, followed by Jewish people at 7.7%, Muslims at 6.7%, Native Americans at 4.4%, black people at 4%, Hispanics at .8% and white people at .3%.

The study also ranked Long Beach as the No. 11 city with the highest hate crime against the LGBTQ+ community. Los Angeles ranked 4th highest.

“It may no longer be a crime in this country to be gay, but hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people are on the rise, and members of that community are now the most likely of any group to be victims of hate-motivated attacks. For those who are LGBT+, that probably doesn’t feel like progress,” Security.org stated in the conclusion of its study.