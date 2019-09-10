Diesel emissions down 87% Port of Long Beach officials say

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A recent study points to a reduction in diesel emission by 87%, which the Port of Long Beach attributes to its clean-air efforts, according to a Monday press release from the port.

The study also found that nitrogen oxides, which form smog, have decreased by 56% since 2005, with greenhouse gases decreasing by 16% and sulfur oxides by 97%, according to the port’s press release.

“We’re seeing the results of the hard work by the port and the goods movement industry, and we’re showing the world that sustainable cargo movement is possible,” Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal stated in the press release. “There’s work to be done to get to our ultimate goal of zero-emissions operations, but I’m confident we will get there together.”

In 2018 there was found to be a greater amount of diesel particulates in the air than there had been in 2017. There was 88% less diesel particulates and 18% less greenhouse gases in 2017 when compared to 2005, according to the press release.

Port officials say the small rise in diesel particulates in 2018 was due to having an exceptionally high volume of shipments to and from the port that year, with 8.1 million 20-foot equivalent units passing through.

“We’ve accomplished these reductions even while container traffic has risen 21% since 2005,” Mario Cordero, Port of Long Beach executive director, was stated in the press release. “We are proud of what we’ve done in cooperation with our many partners, but we’re not finished. The port is managing $150 million in projects all across our port, all in the name of cleaner air. This includes $80 million in grant funding to demonstrate zero emissions equipment and advanced energy systems in port operations.”

According to the port’s press release, with the assistance of terminal operators and other businesses, the emissions of all the ships, trucks, locomotives, harbor craft and yard equipment at the port are measured.

To keep track of improvements to air quality made by the Clean Air Action Plan (CAAP) and to make sure the port is meeting its goals in emission reductions, emissions inventories are looked over by the Environmental Protection Agency, the California Air Resources Board and the South Coast Air Quality Management District.