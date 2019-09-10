Long Beach City College announce Paul Kaminski as new executive director of LBCC Foundation

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Paul Kaminski is the new executive director of the Long Beach City College Foundation, The Long Beach City College announced Monday via a press release.

Kaminski began his appointment on Sept. 2 and will work under LBCC Foundation Board President Lori Brault, said the press release.

“I am excited about working together with Paul, our team and the college to find new and innovative fundraising plans for student scholarships and campus projects,” Brault said in the release. “The Board of Governors is excited to welcome him to the Foundation.”

In his new role he will be working with the Foundation Board of Governors, Long Beach City College administration and Long Beach Community College District Superintendent-President Dr. Reagan Ferragamo Romali to accomplish fundraising and community outreach, according to an LBCC press release.

“Our Foundation has played a vital role in the Long Beach College Promise and the LBCC’s ability to gift our Long Beach Unified School District students with two tuition-free years,” said LBCCD Board of Trustees President Vivian Malauulu. “With his many years of fundraising experience, I am confident that Paul will be a wonderful asset to our LBCC Foundation.”

“Paul has a positive energy, a proven track record in fundraising and a great connection to LBCC’s surrounding communities, so I feel this is a very good fit for us all,” Romali said.

According to the press release by LBCC, before Kaminski was appointed, Dr. Virginia Baxter, who is now a member of the Long Beach Community College District Board of Trustees, and Elizabeth McCann held the position of executive director for the foundation.

Kaminski is a Lakewood resident who brings over 16 years of fundraising experience to the role, according to an LBCC press release.

Before his new appointment Kaminski was Vice President/Chief Development Officer for the Providence St. Joseph Health St. Mary Medical Center since 2013, stated the LBCC press release.