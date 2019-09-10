Long Beach police seize multiple firearms, make two arrests

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) tweeted on Tuesday two pictures of multiple weapons that were seized last week. Police also said that two arrests were made as part of the weapon seizures.

“All in a week’s work! @LBPDWest Directed Enforcement Team seized multiple firearms last week from two separate incidents resulting in the arrest of two individuals. Great work getting these guns off our streets! #LBPD #LBPDSafety #NotOnOurWatch,” the tweet read.

Jennifer De Prez, LBPD public information officer, told the Signal Tribune via email Tuesday that officers responded to two separate incidents, and that the pictures posted are from two different calls.

All in a week's work! @LBPDWest Directed Enforcement Team seized multiple firearms last week from two separate incidents resulting in the arrest of two individuals. Great work getting these guns off our streets! #LBPD #LBPDSafety #NotOnOurWatch pic.twitter.com/D59pA7fsIs — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) September 10, 2019

In the first call, the picture showing various bolt-action rifles and shotguns, police responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Santa Fe Ave. regarding a report of a person with a gun on Sept. 4 at approximately 8pm.

Upon arrival, officers contacted an adult female victim outside of the residence claiming a male suspect had brandished a firearm toward her while she was inside the residence, De Prez wrote.

She had run out of the residence to call police, the LBPD said. It was believed a male suspect, second a second female victim and another male victim were still inside the building.

Officers began to set up a perimeter following a loud pop that believed to be a gunshot from inside the residence, police said. Helicopter units and K-9 officers were called upon to assist with the call.

De Prez wrote that the male victim exited the building, unharmed, after the gunshot was heard.

The suspect eventually exited the residence and complied with officers, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

Michael Nolasco, a 36-year-old Long Beach resident, was booked for shooting into an inhabited dwelling, assault with great bodily injury on a person, and shooting a firearm without a permit and is being held on $250,000 bail at the Long Beach City Jail, police reported.

It is currently unknown what led the suspect to brandish the firearm or discharge it, according to police. Officers on the scene located evidence consistent with bullet impact on the ceiling inside the building. Multiple firearms were also seized inside the residence.

Additionally, a search warrant was conducted at a residence in the 2700 block of E. 7th St. where additional firearms were seized

De Prez stated the female victim and suspect are known to each other.

The male victim was not known to the suspect or female victim, but was in the residence completing repairs, police reported.

LBPD Gang Detail detectives responded to the scene to handle the investigation, and no injuries reported, according to police. The case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office (DA) last week, De Prez wrote.

In the other photograph, the image showing one handgun, police responded to a shooting call following a road-rage incident between two parties.

On Sept. 5 at approximately 9:10am, officers responded to the intersection of Magnolia Ave and 19th St, De Prez wrote. A male victim had made the call, and no injuries were reported, according to police.

Preliminary information showed that officers later located a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle and pulled the car over near the intersection of Fashion Avenue and Willow Street.

The suspect, 37-year-old Alejandro Contreras of Long Beach, was taken into custody and was booked for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and a felon in possession of ammunition, police reported.

During a search of his vehicle, officers located a bullet casing and seized a firearm, police said.

On Monday, Contreras case was presented to the DA’s office, and the suspect was transferred to the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department.