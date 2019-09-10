Queen Mary to host new Doggie Paradise event later this month

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

All paws on deck!

The Queen Mary will be hosting its first Doggie Paradise event on Sept. 14 which will feature a variety of activities for dogs and their owners, according to a press release from the Queen Mary.

Vendors selling different dog related products, such as pet CBD, will be present for the event, according to the Queen Mary staff.

Attendees will also be able to meet adoptable dogs looking for homes at the event, according to the press release. Dog owners can visit the event to learn useful pet care tips, such as dog CPR and massage.

Attendees can also watch dogs participate in free runs, hot dog and watermelon eating contest, as well as a Cutest Dog competition, said the press release.

Doggie Paradise will be hosted from 11am to 5pm. General admission is $25 for an adult and one dog and $15 for children ages 4 to 11. Owners who wish to bring additional dogs will be charged an extra $5 for each one, according to the Queen Mary’s press release.

When buying tickets for Doggy Paradise online, owners will have to provide their dog’s license number, according to Queen Mary staff. They will also be asked to show proof of registration for each dog at the event itself.