Long Beach based mental-health nonprofit to host fundraiser at Hotel Maya

The mental-health nonprofit organization The Guidance Center will be holding its “Sunset Sip: Hope Takes Flight” benefit event at the Hotel Maya in Long Beach on Sept. 14 from 6:30pm to 11pm, a press release from the center said.

The Sunset Sip event is meant to bring awareness, reduce stigma and raise funds for The Guidance Center’s mental health programs, according to the press release.

The theme of this year’s benefit will be Hope Takes Flight, which is meant to inspire participants “to celebrate hope and rise up in support of children’s mental health,” the press release stated.

“Hope is an essential component of the therapeutic process,” Patricia Costales, CEO of The Guidance Center, said. “Hope helps our clients overcome significant challenges and soar to new heights. We invite the community to help us provide hope to more children and families by attending Sunset Sip.”

Both a silent and live auction will take place during the event and guests will be provided a dinner made by Hotel Maya’s chefs as well as fine wine tasting, according to the center’s press release.

Guest speakers include Councilwoman Suzie Price and Former Long Beach Mayor Bob Foster, the center announced.

According to the press release, Sunset Sip raised $170,000 for The Guidance Center last year, which went to programs such as It’s About T.I.M.E. (Trauma-Informed Movement in Education), which encourages educators to deal with traumatized students in a supportive and informed way.

This year, Sunset Sip funds will go towards training staff at The Guidance Center in new techniques for assisting and counseling highly traumatized young people, such as such as Dialectical Behavior Therapy, according to the Guidance Center’s press release.