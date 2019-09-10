Long Beach officials prepare to host urban hike throughout the city

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The City of Long Beach announced that it will be hosting a historic walk on Sept. 28 that will begin at Cal State Long Beach and lead to Rancho Los Alamitos and Rancho Los Cerritos, which are both owned by the city and operate as museums, according to a press release from the city.

“The Ranchos Walk connects residents to their city’s neighborhoods and its history,” Mayor Robert Garcia stated in the press release. “I encourage everyone to head out and meet their neighbors on this grand walk across Long Beach and explore Rancho Los Alamitos and Rancho Los Cerritos, two of the city’s historic gems.”

The full walk will be 9.4 miles and extend through Reservoir Hill, Hilltop Park in Signal Hill and Longview Point at Willow Springs Park. However, shorter 6-mile and 3.5-mile routes are also available, according to a press release from the city.

Free shuttles will be provided by Long Beach Transit to take people to rest stops, the beginning of the trail, and return participants to the starting point, the city said.

“We hope residents and visitors will learn more about their city and its topography and history through participating in the Ranchos Walk,” Larry Rich, Long Beach’s Sustainability Coordinator, said. “Helping to foster a sense of place for participants can lead to better stewardship of the places we live, work, and play.”

The walk will conclude with Rancho Los Cerritos’ 175th anniversary celebration where the Long Beach Poly High School Jazz Combo and The Bernie Pearl Blues Band will provide live music for the anniversary festival, according to the press release.

Self guided tours, children’s activities, a beer garden and food vendors will also be available at Rancho Los Cerritos’ anniversary festival, the city said.

The urban hiking event was made possible by Long Beach’s Office of Sustainability, the Department of Public Works, the Department of Health and Human Services, Walk Long Beach, Rancho Los Cerritos and Rancho Los Alamitos working in conjunction, and occurs during California Pedestrian Safety Month, according to a press release.

“The Ranchos Walk last year was our first epic walk across Long Beach, and we hope many more people come out and enjoy walking at least a portion of the route this year,” Steve Gerhardt, Executive Director of Walk Long Beach, stated in the press release. “We want to keep building the momentum for walking for all purposes in Long Beach.”

The Ranchos Walk is free for participants, and those who are interested can click here to register.