The Long Beach Community Foundation to give $100k in grants to nonprofits

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Long Beach Community Foundation (LBCF) announced it will be distributing $100,000 in grants at a reception on slated for Sept. 16 to nonprofit organizations that deal with homelessness, food insecurity, education, poverty and children’s health, according to a press release from the foundation.

Wells Fargo donated $20,000 worth of the grant money, allocating it for nonprofits that help the homeless specifically, according to the press release.

“We are proud to fund such worthy nonprofit organizations who are making a difference in our community,” LBCF Board Chair Gary DeLong said. “Wells Fargo’s recognition of our strategic grant-making and strong reputation for impact in the community is the frosting on the cake. Partnerships like this enable us to stretch our philanthropic dollars further and ultimately effect even greater positive change.”

According to a press release, the organizations benefiting from the Long Beach Community Foundation grants included Interval House, Conservation Corps of Long Beach, Long Beach Community Table, Christian Outreach in Action, the Children’s Dental Health Clinic, the Catalina Island Foundation, Long Beach Blast, Precious Lamb Preschool and the YMCA of Long Beach.

LBCF’s Community Impact Fund, created in 1997 to support Long Beach nonprofits, provided over 40% of the funds for the grants, the foundation stated.

“Donations have come from a variety of sources to make these grants possible– including major corporations, bequests, LBCF Board members, and hundreds of community members that entrust us to keep our finger on the pulse of the community,” LBCF President & CEO Marcelle Epley stated in the press release. “As the Long Beach Community Foundation grows in size and exposure, so too does our ability to grant in our community. This grant reception will be a celebration of the various stakeholders and donors who have entrusted their local Community Foundation to address critical community issues.”