Signal Hill police announce dates for Citizen’s Academy program

Residents in Signal Hill will soon have the chance to learn about the other police department that operates in the Long Beach area, the Signal Hill Police Department (SHPD).

The SHPD announced Wednesday three dates in October when it will host its Citizen’s Academy program. Starting Oct. 5, 12 and 19, Signal Hill residents will have the opportunity to meet with police officials and learn about community policing, dispatch and jail operations, officer-involved shootings and the Mental Health Evaluation team among other topics.

“All three sessions will need to be attended in order to complete the academy,” SHPD Administrative Sergeant Kelli Crigler told the Signal Tribune.

As the lead contact for academy applications and questions, residents interested may reach out to Crigler by emailing [email protected]

The deadline for residents to apply is Sept. 30. The academy will be hosted at the police department, located at 2745 Walnut Ave., from 8am to 2pm. Applicants must be 21 or older and must have no pending criminal cases or felony convictions.

To apply, click here.