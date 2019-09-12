Bixby Knolls’ craft brewers set to participate in free event as part of California Craft Beer Summit

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The California Craft Beer Summit event will be on tap from Thursday to Saturday offering beer lovers the chance to try new brews citywide, and craft brewers that call Bixby Knolls their home will soon have a chance to show off their products.

The Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association (BKBIA) and its local partners are hosting an extension to the Long Beach Beer Loop On Friday, that will hopefully drive more beer lovers to the booming craft brewery scene in Bixby Knolls.

“We do the Beer Trolley, but let’s take it up a level,” Blair Cohn, BKBIA executive director, said. “We’re going to have a broader scope than what we normally do. There will be three buses making the rotation starting at Long Beach Beer Lab and then Ten Mile Brewing.”

The local businesses participating in the event include, Liberation Brewing Co., Ambitious Ales, Dutch’s Brewhouse, Smog City Bixby Knolls located at Steelcraft, Ten Mile Brewing and Long Beach Beer Lab.

Cohn said the event also highlights other local businesses that do not focus primarily on craft beer. Restaurants and shops will also be open to offer bus riders food and other drinks.

The event is free for all attendees. The buses will be running from 7pm to 11pm, following the end of another Craft Beer Summit event hosted in Long Beach.

Incase residents can’t make Friday’s beer run, Cohn said the Bixby Knolls Beer Trolley will take place on Sunday from 1pm to 5pm.