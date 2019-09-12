Two-car accident leaves flipped car, no injuries reported

Sebastian Echeverry, Managing Editor|September 12, 2019

Courtesy Richard Daskam
This photo, shot by a local resident, shows the aftermath of a two-car accident that occured Sept. 12 at the intersection of PCH and Reservoir Drive.

Long Beach Police Department officers responded to the intersection of E. Pacific Coast Highway and Reservoir Drive regarding a traffic accident Thursday morning.

As of press time, no injuries have been reported, LBPD Public Information Officer Shaunna Dandoy said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a vehicle that had overturned. Preliminary information provided by the LBPD revealed that the vehicle was making a left-hand turn from southbound PCH onto Reservoir Drive when it was struck by a second vehicle traveling northbound on PCH, causing it to flip.

Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the collision, police said.