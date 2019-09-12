Two-car accident leaves flipped car, no injuries reported

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Long Beach Police Department officers responded to the intersection of E. Pacific Coast Highway and Reservoir Drive regarding a traffic accident Thursday morning.

As of press time, no injuries have been reported, LBPD Public Information Officer Shaunna Dandoy said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a vehicle that had overturned. Preliminary information provided by the LBPD revealed that the vehicle was making a left-hand turn from southbound PCH onto Reservoir Drive when it was struck by a second vehicle traveling northbound on PCH, causing it to flip.

Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the collision, police said.