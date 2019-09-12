Suspect Arrested For Burglarizing Long Beach Home Tented for Fumigation

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Long Beach police today arrested a man for allegedly burglarizing a home that was tented for fumigation, and a SWAT team surrounded the residence for several hours before determining a second suspect thought to be hiding in the building was gone.

Officers were sent about 5:45 a.m to the 2900 block of East First Street, Shaunna Dandoy of the Long Beach Police Department said.

“Upon arrival, a male adult suspect was taken into custody and items belonging to the victim were recovered,” Dandoy said.

Concepcion Sanchez, 25, of Long Beach was booked on suspicion of residential burglary and resisting a police officer, Dandoy said.

“A second suspect, a male adult, was believed … barricaded inside the residence,” Dandoy said. “SWAT was activated and responded to the scene.”

After several hours, officers determined the suspect was not inside the residence.