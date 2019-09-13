City of Long Beach to donate collected bikes to nonprofit organizations

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Long Beach Health and Human Services Department gave bicycles to nonprofit organizations on Sept. 9 in an effort to foster environmental sustainability and improve quality of life within the city, according to a press from Waste Management.

The City of Long Beach and Waste Management collected bikes from residents who were willing to donate during their spring collection event, according to the press release.

After the spring collection event the Long Beach company Pedal Movement, which dedicates itself to making the city more bike friendly, refurbished the donated bicycles, 90 of which were then given to the nonprofit groups Lutheran Social Services, Long Beach Rescue Mission, Goodwill Jobs Training Program and Urban Community Outreach, said Elisa Calderon, a recycling specialist for Public Works.

These nonprofits will redistribute the bikes to less fortunate families and young people in the community, Calderon said.

The remaining 30 bikes will be distributed by the Health and Human Services Department during it 20 year anniversary in October, according to Calderon.