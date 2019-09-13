Cal Heights Neighborhood Association to host historic home tour

The term “there’s no place like home” seems to mesh well with the California Heights Neighborhood Association’s (CHNA) biennial Historic Home and Garden Tour, which aims to provide information and resources for restoring and renovating architecturally significant homes in a thoughtful and appropriate way.

The tour will showcase six homes built from 1928 to 1940, with architectural styles including Spanish Colonial Revival, Minimal Traditional and Spanish Eclectic, the CHNA announced via a press release. The tour will take place on Oct. 6 from 11am to 4pm.

Live music and food from local restaurant EJ’s Pub will be available during the tour. The CHNA stated all of the money raised from the tour supports the neighborhood and its association and funds district improvements and restoration projects. Tickets cost $20 and are on sale now at calheights.org.

The tour’s theme will focus primarily on interior renovations of historic homes.

“Many Cal Heights residents chose the neighborhood because they appreciate the charm and beauty of older homes, and they are willing to work within the mandatory style guidelines set forth by the city of Long Beach,” according to a press release from the the CHNA. “And while the city only requires approval for changes to the outside of Cal Heights homes, homeowners in the neighborhood tend to be just as conscientious when making updates to their houses’ interiors.”

Selected tour homes that have been renovated by current and previous owners will have before-and-after photos on display, and docents familiar with the projects will describe the various processes involved.

“For our 2019 Historic Home and Garden Tour, we’ll do more than give visitors an up-close-and-personal view of these magnificent old homes,” CHNA president Hugh Little stated in the press release. “We’ll also provide insight and resources into ways to preserve an older home’s existing features and to restore aspects that have been damaged or removed.”

Designers, contractors and specialists who are experienced with historic preservation — including some who have actually worked on the tour homes — will be on-hand to discuss their work and answer questions from tour attendees.

Proceeds from the tour will funds district improvements such as installing historic street signs, restoring the neighborhood’s vintage lamp posts and commissioning public murals.