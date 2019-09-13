Long Beach police arrest suspect with sword who made verbal threats over the phone

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A “suicidal person” with a sword was taken into custody Thursday evening after officers received a call from the person who made verbal threats over the phone with the police dispatcher, the Long Beach Police Department said.

When officers arrived on scene, they contacted the suspect, and took him into custody without incident, police reported.

Police transported the suspect to a local hospital for a mental evaluation. The LBPD reported that the verbal threats made over the phone were not credible.

The sword was taken by officers for safe keeping, no crime was committed, and no injuries were reported, according to the LBPD.