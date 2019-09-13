Man rushed to hospital after boat crashes onto Long Beach breakwater barrier near Ballast Point Brewing

An unresponsive man in his 50s was rushed to a hospital this afternoon after a 21-foot boat capsized off the coast of Long Beach, authorities said.

Crews responded about 4:45 p.m. to an emergency radio channel distress call reporting the vessel capsized about 1 1/2 miles out, according to Long Beach Fire Department spokesman Brian Fisk.

The boat was found against rocks that are part of the breakwater, according to the fire department.

Witnesses at Alamitos Bay Yacht Club in Long Beach told City News Service that they saw paramedics perform life-saving measures on the victim at a dock near Ballast Point Brewing at Alamitos Bay Landing.

An update on the man’s condition was not immediately available, Fisk said.

Crews were searching in the water and from the air for any other possible victims, Fisk said.