Two ‘possible suspects’ in Long Beach detained for questioning concerning fatal shooting near Santa Ana college

A man was shot to death Monday near Santa Ana College, prompting the closure of the campus for the day, and authorities detained five people, two of which found in Long Beach, for questioning, police said.

The shooting occurred about 1am at Bristol Street and Washington Avenue, Santa Ana police Sgt. J. Lopez said.

After the shooting, the man’s vehicle went over a curb and onto a border wall at the Santa Ana College parking lot, Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. His name was withheld, pending family notification.

Santa Ana College campus police were helping Santa Ana police review surveillance video to see what happened.

“We’re trying to figure out if the accident led to the shooting or the shooting led to the accident,” Bertagna said.

Police have detained three “persons of interest” in Carson and two “possible suspects” in Long Beach, Bertagna told City News Service about 9am.

Bristol Street was closed in both directions from 17th Street to Washington Avenue for the homicide investigation, Bertagna said.

“Due to police activity, the Santa Ana College Campus is currently closed,” the school posted on its website. “Students and staff are advised to NOT come to campus and no classes will be held today until further notice. Stay tuned to text, social media and e-mail for updates.”