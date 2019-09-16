Pedestrian in his 90s killed in hit-and-run in Long Beach, suspect sought
A man in his 90s was struck by a vehicle and killed in a hit-and-run in Long Beach, and the motorist remained at large Monday.
Paramedics sent to Willow Street and La Vere Drive about 9:30pm Sunday took the Long Beach resident to a hospital, where he died, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Authorities withheld his name, pending notification of his relatives.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that a white Toyota Tacoma truck was traveling westbound on Willow Street and collided with (the) pedestrian, who was walking northbound in an unmarked crosswalk across Willow Street at La Vere Drive,” police said in a statement.
No description was available of the suspect.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at 562-570-7355, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
