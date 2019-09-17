We the People protestors plan to assemble for march in downtown Long Beach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Peaceful protestors are expected to gather at Harvey Milk park in downtown Long Beach on Saturday, Sept. 21 as part of a We the People Solidarity March, a demonstration that will take place in multiple cities across the United States, according to a press release from We the People Long Beach organizers.

Those marching in the Long Beach protest will do so in solidarity with demonstrators in the main We the People March in Washington D.C., which over 100,000 people are expected to participate in.

Among the issues the protest will bring attention to are gun control, children detained at the border, environmentalism, and government corruption, among others, the press release stated.

The We the People March began with activist and writer Amy Siskind.

“So many of us worked for two years ahead of midterms, to take a majority and put a check in place and finally have accountability. That hasn’t happened. So many Americans are concerned with losing our democracy and values. We are marching to be seen and heard, and to remind our elected officials that they work for us!” Siskind said.