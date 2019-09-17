San Pedro man charged with girlfriend’s 2006 killing

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A San Pedro man was charged today with murdering his live-in girlfriend, whose body was dumped along the Long Beach (710) Freeway more than a decade ago.

Carl Mayes, 41, is charged with the July 14, 2006, killing of Tyquesha Myers, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The murder charge includes allegations that Mayes personally used and intentionally discharged a firearm. He is also charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Myers, 20, of Long Beach, was found dead along the bike path north of Pacific Coast Highway about 7:30am on July 15, 2006, according to Long Beach police.

The woman died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to records from the coroner’s office.

Police said they believe the motive for the killing was domestic violence-related.

The person who found the body said he had not seen her when he walked along the same path about 11 p.m. the night before, a Long Beach police lieutenant said at the time.

Mayes was arrested last Friday as a result of new unspecified evidence, according to Long Beach police.

He has remained behind bars since then, according to jail records.