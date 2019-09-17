Police conducted search for burglary suspect who brandished firearm at employees in Cambodia Town business

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A suspect brandished a firearm at employees during an attempted burglary in Cambodia Town on Tuesday, the Long Beach Police Department LBPD said.

At approximately 2:20pm, officers responded to a business located at 1000 New York St. regarding reports of a potential robbery, LBPD Public Information Officer Jennifer De Prez said.

Preliminary investigations revealed an adult male suspect entered a showroom of a business, which is not typically open to the public, and touched a vehicle that was on display inside the business. When the employees asked the man to stop, the suspect brandished a firearm and fled the scene on a skateboard, De Prez said.

Officers on the scene established a perimeter to search for the suspect, and called air support to assisted in the search, De Prez reported.

As of time of publication, the suspect remains outstanding, police stated.

No loss was reported in the attempted robbery and no injuries reported, De Prez said.

Based on the preliminary investigation, this was determined to be a burglary, however, the investigation is ongoing, police said.