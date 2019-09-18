Long Beach man struck and killed by vehicle in Santa Fe Springs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A 21-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday in Santa Fe Springs, and the motorist was interviewed by police.

Officers went to the 11700 block of Telegraph Road about 1 a.m. Ricky Munoz of Long Beach died at the scene, the coroner’s office reported.

“We are handling the investigation as a fatal traffic collision under the direction of our traffic bureau,” said Officer John Scoggins of the Whittier Police Department, which provides police services in Santa Fe Springs.

“There was no hit-and-run, and the driver of the involved vehicle is cooperating with the investigation,” Scoggins said.

Munoz’s mother told KTLA5 that her son had been at Maggie’s Pub with his sister when someone stole his hat during an altercation, and he was hit by a vehicle as he chased the thief across Telegraph Road.

Telegraph Road was closed for several hours between Pioneer Boulevard and Alburtis Avenue while an investigation was conducted.