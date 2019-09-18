Long Beach man charged in robbery-murder near Santa Ana community college

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Murder and other charges were filed Wednesday against a 49-year-old Long Beach man in connection with the death of a Santa Ana resident found dead at a community college campus.

A special circumstances allegation of murder during a robbery could lead to a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if Antonio Lamont Triplett is convicted. He is also charged with second-degree robbery and shooting at a car, and faces a sentence-enhancing allegation of the personal discharge of a gun causing death.

On Tuesday, police said they had arrested two other men in connection with the killing of 29-year-old Osvaldo Garcia of Santa Ana, but it was not clear if they have been charged.

Details of what happened are sketchy, but police reported they were called to a traffic crash at 17th and Bristol streets just before 1 a.m. Monday, and two minutes later, they received a call regarding shots fired near Bristol and Washington Avenue.

When officers arrived, they saw a wrecked car in the 1500 block of North Bristol Street, amid shrubbery at the Santa Ana College campus, Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said. Nearby, officers found the body of Garcia, who appeared to have died as a result of gunshot wounds, he said.