New food truck serving spicy wings and chicken sandwiches with a Korean flair giving 100 Free Chicken Sandwiches

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A new food truck called “Belly Bombz Long Beach” will be coming soon to downtown Long Beach

Serving up spicy wings and chicken sandwiches with a Korean flair, Belly Bombz Long Beach will be having its grand opening Friday, Sept 20, on Ocean Boulevard between Pine and Magnolia Streets.

For this day only, the first 100 customers will receive a free chicken sandwich with their order, according to a Belly Bombz press release.

The food truck’s regular hours will be Tuesday through Sunday, for lunch and dinner, from 11am – 9pm.

Customers can expect an expanded menu, including both eight wing styles include sweet and spicy Firecracker and the popular tangy Mom’s recipe. The truck will also offer fresh chicken salads like BBQ Caesar, and all breast meat chicken sandwiches including Nashville Hot Chicken and head chef Prewitt’s spin on curry katsu.

Tofu can be subbed in for chicken in all menu items.