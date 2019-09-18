St. Mary’s Medical Center announces Michael Neils as new chief philanthropy officer

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

St. Mary Medical Center (SMMC) announced Wednesday that Michael Neils will be appointed as Chief Philanthropy Officer (CPO), effective Sept. 23.

As CPO, Neils will be tasked with helping advance the St. Mary Medical Center Foundation’s charter, to support the mission of the hospital to care for our most vulnerable populations, according to a press release from the SMMC.

In his role, he will oversee all fundraising campaigns, including the ongoing efforts to expand the emergency department, while working with community partners to increase the donor-base of the foundation, the SMMC stated.

Neils joins St. Mary with more than 30 years of experience as a leader for nonprofit organizations, particularly in health care and education, the hospital said.

“Michael is known for his commitment, leadership and enthusiasm, and we are delighted to have him join our team as we continue to improve our services and expand our resources to meet the needs of the greater Long Beach community,” Carolyn Caldwell, Hospital President, stated in the press release.

Most recently, Neils was senior development officer at Providence Little Company of Mary Foundation, which supported several Providence Health and Services facilities in the South Bay, according to the press release. In that role, Neils was responsible for leading major campaigns, establishing relationships with key physicians and trustees and serving on the Mission and Bioethics Committees, the SMMC said.

“St. Mary Medical Center is a jewel within the Long Beach community, especially to the bustling downtown area,” Neils said. “It’s a privilege to be the chief philanthropy officer at a well-respected hospital which has been providing high-quality, compassionate care for nearly a century. It’s an exciting time at St. Mary, and I look forward to being part of the team.”