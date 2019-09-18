Billie Jean King and Dodger infielders, Gavin Lux and Edwin Rios, will host a book distribution and reading event on Friday, September 20 at Long Beach elementary

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

King, Lux, and Rios will team up at the event as they share the importance of reading and help LADF provide access to books for underserved children. With the support of the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative, all 5th graders in the Long Beach Unified School District will receive the “I am Billie Jean King” book this academic year.

The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Oropeza Elementary School, located at 700 Locust Ave.

On September 21, Billie Jean King will also have the Long Beach Main Library named in her honor and the Dodgers will host a Billie Jean King bobblehead night presented by Budweiser at Dodger Stadium featuring youth from Long Beach Unified.