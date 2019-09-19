Chronic Tacos to give out free tacos for National Taco Day

Staff Reports, Signal Tribune|September 19, 2019

Courtesy Chronic Tacos

For National Taco Day, the Chronic Tacos restaurant chain will be giving away free tacos on Friday, Oct. 4 from 11am to 2pm, according to a Chronic Tacos press release.

Customers can choose between one free chicken, al pastor, carnitas or vegetarian Beyond Beef taco, the press release said.

In order to receive a free taco on Oct. 4, customers must give a code word when placing their orders which Chronic Tacos will distribute to its social-media followers via Twitter a week before National Taco Day, according to the press release.