Chronic Tacos to give out free tacos for National Taco Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

For National Taco Day, the Chronic Tacos restaurant chain will be giving away free tacos on Friday, Oct. 4 from 11am to 2pm, according to a Chronic Tacos press release.

Customers can choose between one free chicken, al pastor, carnitas or vegetarian Beyond Beef taco, the press release said.

In order to receive a free taco on Oct. 4, customers must give a code word when placing their orders which Chronic Tacos will distribute to its social-media followers via Twitter a week before National Taco Day, according to the press release.