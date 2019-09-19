Images courtesy City of LB A rendering shows how the new main branch of the Long Beach Public Library system will look upon its expected completion in June 2019.

Portions of Broadway, Pacific Avenue to Close on the Morning of Saturday, Sept. 21

People traveling through Downtown Long Beach may be affected by the following closures, which will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21:

• Broadway, from Cedar Avenue to Pacific Avenue.

• Pacific Avenue (southbound), from Broadway to 1st Street

• Broadway Exit, 710 (southbound)

The closures are due to the Billie Jean King Main Library grand opening celebration, which is open to the public. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m., with the official program starting at approximately 10 a.m. The celebration will take place on Broadway between Pacific Avenue and Cedar Avenue.

The official program will feature remarks by Billie Jean King, Mayor Robert Garcia and other City officials and partners. It will be interpreted in ASL, Spanish, Khmer and Tagalog.

Parking will be available at the Superior Court of California Parking Garage (101 Magnolia Ave.) with limited parking also available at the parking garage at 332 W. Broadway. Please note that parking fees will apply. People are encouraged to carpool or use public transit.

The celebration will have a festival-like atmosphere, with food trucks (Mangia, GD Bro Burger, Olive Wood Pizza and Carmen’s Coffee) serving up breakfast dishes, a DJ, face-painting and balloon art. A library booth will on site to answer questions and hand out special edition library cards to mark the grand opening.

Following the grand opening celebration, the library will be open to the public until 5 p.m. People will be able to apply for library cards, check out books and media, use the computers and fully participate in library activities that day.