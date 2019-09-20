Officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead at PCH business

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

[Editor’s note: This article was updated with information about the second suspect police said was in the Nissan Altima.]

An officer-involved shooting (OIS) that left one man dead took place inside a business located on the 5100 block of East Pacific Coast Highway Thursday night at about 11:30pm.

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) reported that detectives were conducting surveillance of a vehicle believed to have been involved in other robberies that took place throughout the week.

LBPD detectives located the suspected vehicle, a dark-colored Nissan Altima, near the back of the business on PCH. A male suspect was seen exiting the vehicle and attempting to rob the business, police said.

“Detectives proceeded to enter the business and directed the suspect to drop his firearm multiples times,” police said in a statement. “The suspect failed to comply, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

Officers performed first aid on the suspect in an attempt to keep the man alive until the Long Beach Fire Department arrived, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office will be tasked with identifying the man, the LBPD said.

An additional male suspect sitting inside the parked Nissan Altima was also taken into custody, police reported. 22-year-old Devontae Moore of Long Beach was booked for suspicion of robbery and is being held on $350,000 bail.

A firearm was also located at the scene and will be part of the evidence collected the LBPD will use in the OIS investigation, according to police. LBPD Public Information Officer Shaunna Dandoy told the Signal Tribune via email Friday afternoon that part of the ongoing investigation will be to verify if the suspect fire their weapon in the shooting.

No one else, beside the suspect, was injured in the shooting, police said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office will be conducting a separate investigation of the incident as they do with all OIS incidents, police said.

The Nissan Altima was allegedly involved in five robberies and one attempted robbery in Long Beach, according to police.

Police urge those with any information regarding the OIS to contact homicide detectives Shea Robertson and Travis Harris at (562) 570-7244 and those with information regarding the robberies to contact robbery detective Brian Greene at (562) 570-7464. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIPLA plus the tip to 274637 (CRIMES) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.