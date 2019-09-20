Police extradite suspect from Arizona wanted for deadly shooting inside illegal-gambling establishment in Long Beach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) announced Friday that a suspect was extradited from Arizona to Long Beach for a deadly shooting that occurred inside an apparent illegal-gambling establishment in the 1500 block of West Pacific Coast Highway.

Homicide detectives identified 31-year-old Richard Quintana of Long Beach as a suspect in the Aug. 23 shooting death of Johnny Akins through their investigation, police said in a statement.

Quintana “was taken into custody on a pre-existing Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) violation warrant,” police said. On Thursday, Quintana was extradited to Long Beach where he was booked on suspicion of murder, the PRCS warrant and one other unrelated warrant and is being held on $3,080,250 bail, the police department said.

On the early morning of Aug. 23, police conducting a routine patrol noticed a large crowd of people and pulled over to investigate. Officers contacted the group and were told a man was shot. The victim, Johnny Akins, was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to a previous statement from police.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.