‘Belly Bombz’ the Korean-American fusion food truck hosts grand opening in downtown

The Belly Bombz restaurant brand celebrated the grand opening of its new Long Beach food truck in downtown on Friday, Sept. 20.

To promote the opening of the new Long Beach food truck, the first 100 customers were given free chicken sandwiches along with their purchases.

Before the truck had even started serving food, customers who had heard about the Belly Bombz truck grand opening through word of mouth and social media were already gathering around.

The food offered by Belly Bombz is a fusion of American and Korean cuisine, such as its Nashville-style spicy chicken sandwich that is served with citrus miso coleslaw and Korean pickles rather than their traditional counterparts.

The truck will also be offering rice bowls, salads and eight different flavors of chicken wings, according to a Belly Bombz press release.

On the day of its grand opening, Belly Bombz food truck employees also had to deal with traffic issues while arriving to their parking space, an order of buns that failed to be delivered, and having to open a half hour later than expected, Chef Dustin Prewitt told the Signal Tribune.

Despite the challenges, Prewitt remained enthusiastic about the opening of the new truck despite the hectic start.

“I live in Long Beach– this is my city,” he said. “So, for me, it was about bringing the Belly Bombz family back home.”

Belly Bombz first began using the recipe for its spicy chicken wings at a Long Beach farmer’s market, according to the press release.

While the Belly Bombz food truck is a new permanent food vendor in Long Beach, Belly Bombz has done pop-ups and event catering within the city before, Prewitt said.

Customers looking to find the Belly Bombz food truck can do so Tuesdays through Sundays on Ocean Boulevard from 11am to 9pm, where it will be parked on the street anywhere between Chestnut Avenue and Pine Avenue. It will be closed on Mondays.