Robbery suspect killed in shooting was carrying a BB-gun pistol, police say

The Long Beach Police Department stated via a press release on Sept. 20 that a robbery suspect, who was killed in an officer-involved shooting that took place on PCH Sept. 19, was carrying a “C02 BB pistol” the night of the shooting.

Police identified the shooting victim as 18-year-old Jordan Michael Griffin of Long Beach.

Preliminary information from the police department stated that detectives were surveying a vehicle, which they believe was involved in other robberies that had taken place earlier that week.

On Spet. 19, police said they saw a male suspect leave the vehicle and enter a business in the 5100 block of East Pacific Coast Highway.

Police said the suspect was attempting to rob the business when detectives intervened and asked the suspect to drop what appeared to be a weapon.

The suspect did not drop what officers thought was a firearm, which prompted police to open fire.

No other injuries besides Griffin were reported.

“As with all officer involved shooting incidents, the department will be conducting a full and thorough multi-level review, as well as the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, who is responsible for conducting an independent investigation of the shooting, as they do with all officer-involved shootings that occur in Los Angeles County that result in injury or death,” police said in the statement.