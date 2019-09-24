Waste Management of Southern California, JetBlue to collect shoes and sweaters for local nonprofits during Long Beach marathon

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The JetBlue Long Beach marathon will be collecting donations of second hand running shoes and sweaters, according to a press release from Waste Management of Southern California.

Waste Management boxes will be available for marathon runners and spectators to leave their donated shoes at the marathon expo on Oct. 11 from 12pm to 6pm and Oct. 12 from 10am to 4pm in the Long Beach Convention Center and at the marathon festival on Oct. 13 from 6am to 1pm at the Marina Green, the press release stated.

This shoe and clothing drive is planned in conjunction with the City of Long Beach Environmental Services Bureau and Waste Management of Southern California to promote sustainability and aid Long Beach residents, according to the press release.

According to the Waste Management of Southern California, the items collected through the marathon will be distributed to local nonprofits that assist less fortunate members of the community.