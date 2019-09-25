LB Standoff: Man With Replica Firearm Prompts Standoff, School Lockdown in Long Beach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A man with a replica firearm was arrested this afternoon in Long Beach after a standoff with officers that prompted evacuations and the lockdown of a nearby elementary school.

Officers responded about 12:20 p.m. to a report of a man with a gun in a vehicle in the 6000 block Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

A perimeter was set up around the vehicle, described by the Long Beach Post as a blue Chevrolet El Camino that was parked outside a gas station market.

Nearby businesses were evacuated and Colin Powell Elementary School was locked down.

A police dog and Mental Evaluation Team officers responded to the location and a short time later the suspect emerged from the vehicle and was taken into custody, police said.

“A replica firearm was seized by officers while taking the suspect into custody,” according to LBPD Public Information Officer Shaunna Dandoy.

The suspect was not immediately identified.