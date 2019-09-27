Long Beach police seek possible additional victims of man accused of lewd acts

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A man suspected of exposing himself and committing lewd acts in public in Long Beach was behind bars Friday, and police reached out for any potential additional victims.

Juan Manuel Ortiz, 38, was arrested about 6 p.m. Thursday, originally on suspicion of public intoxication, but Long Beach police said he allegedly committed lewd acts on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

At about 11:25am Wednesday, officers responding to an indecent exposure call in the area of Third Street and Coronado Avenue talked to a woman who told them she saw a man committing a lewd act while standing in a public area.

About 20 minutes later, officers responded to a similar report that occurred in an alley behind a home, also near the area of Third and Coronado.

About 7:35 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the area of Fourth Street and Dawson Avenue, regarding a third incident of a public lewd act.

“Given the nature of the incidents, the proximity to nearby schools, and time of the day the incidents occurred, increased patrols were immediately deployed to the surrounding areas to ensure the public’s safety and well-being,” according to the Long Beach Police Department. “Sex Crimes detectivesimmediately began their investigation.”

Police said after the first incident a patrol officer located a man matching the description of the suspect and notified detectives.

Ortiz was located in the area of Redondo Avenue and Broadway about 6pm Thursday and arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was later booked on suspicion of three counts of lewd conduct, according to police.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and asked anyone with information to call 562-570-7368.