LBPD release more details on 7-11 officer-involved shooting

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) reported Friday that investigations of a suspect vehicle following an officer-involved shooting (OIS) that took place inside a 7-11 store on E. Pacific Coast Highway resulted in evidence that police say links two suspects to previous crimes detectives believed they were responsible for.

Police also revealed that a report from the Forensic Science Services Division found that a victim inside the store the night of the shooting on Sept. 19 was injured likely by a ricocheting bullet from the officer’s firearm.

“The ricochet resulted in minor injuries to the male adult victim’s upper torso. He was treated by the Long Beach Fire Department on scene,” police said in a press release.

This brings the number of reported injuries to two.

Police had previously reported that 18-year-old Jordan Michael Griffin of Long Beach was shot and killed during the OIS, and that 22-year-old Devontae Moore of Long Beach, who was inside the suspect vehicle the night of the shooting, was booked for suspicion of robbery.

Detectives presented Moore’s case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration, police said. Moore is being held on $450,000 bail and was charged with six counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, one count of attempted burglary and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

The night of the shooting, police reported that detectives were conducting surveillance of a suspected vehicle that detectives believed was involved in previous crimes.

Police said they saw an individual leave the car and proceeded with attempting to rob the 7-11 store. Detectives entered the business and instructed the suspect to put down what police thought was a real firearm–– it was later reported that it was a BB-gun, police said. When the suspect did not drop the BB-gun, the OIS occurred.