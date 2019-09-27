Prost! Oktoberfest arrives at the Long Beach Exchange

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With October just around the corner the Long Beach Exchange (LBX) has announced that it will be celebrating the traditional German festival Oktoberfest with a variety of activities on Oct. 2.

The event will include Oktoberfest-inspired offerings including “Keep the Stein” specials at Bottlecraft that will offer “1/2 liter beers for $10” and “1 liter beers for $20.” Guests will also be able to enjoy bratwurst sandwiches from the Plaid Sheep Grilled Cheese Bar.

A press release for LBX stated, “Oktoberfest is a world-wide celebration that brings people together for delicious food, refreshing beer and quality time with family and friends. LBX is excited to host this international event at a place that is so close to home for many and looks forward to seeing you there.”

The venue will also feature German-inspired live music by Dave Winstone from 4pm to 7pm. Food will be available from 11am to 9pm, and drinks will be available from noon to 9pm.

The event will take place at The Hangar on 4150 McGowen Street. For more information on Bottlecraft, click here and for information on Plaid Sheep Grilled Cheese Bar, click here.