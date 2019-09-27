Climate-crisis rally held at Bluff Park in downtown Long Beach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A climate crisis rally was held at Bluff Park in Long Beach on Friday, Sept. 27.

Residents and families arrived at the park carrying signs that brought attention to environmental issues with messages such as “Fight for your right to breathe” and “it’s not our opinion it’s science.”

“Personally I wanted to come out here because I think that climate change is a serious issue that we have right now and I feel like the more that our voice is heard, or the louder it is, representatives and everyone [will] hear us and I think it’s really important for our voices to be heard” said Patty Sayarath, who attended the rally.

Organizations that were present at the rally included the Democratic Socialists of America Long Beach chapter, the Citizen’s Climate Lobby, and the Long Beach Environmental Alliance.

At the Long Beach Environmental Alliances’ booth volunteers displayed litter that was typically found within Long Beach. Containers were filled with used aerosol spray cans, cigarette butts, used lighters and plastic Big Gulp and Starbucks cups that represent the common pieces of litter found around the city.

“As you see on the table, this is all from our beach and it’s getting worse, the battle. I pulled the city’s records on litter and as you can see its pathetic” John Kindred, Long Beach Environmental Alliance Co-founder, told the Signal Tribune.

“We’re acting like we’ve got another planet to go to and we don’t,” Kindred said. “Eventually, one of those science-fiction movies about disaster weathers that you see in the movies, that’s going to happen, it’s going to become a reality, and that’s the way it’s going right now. We should be doing a whole lot more and its pathetic.”

The Long Beach Environmental Alliance was formed by different local environmental groups in order to coordinate their efforts.

“I also belong to a number of other organizations, and I saw how a lot of us are doing things but we’re not working together when we should and how a lot of things that we’re doing in each group effects the other and vice versa,” Kindred said. “So we’re trying to build a stable alliance where we work together all the time because what effects the baby boomers also affects millennials and Generation Z and also Generation X.”

Long Beach City Councilwoman Jeannine Pearce organized a bike ride from City Hall to Bluff Park for city employees who wanted to participate in the rally.

“We just put the bike ride from City Hall to here together. The city continues to be a leader in climate change so I thought it was important for the employees of the city to also feel that they can participate,” Pearce told the Signal Tribune.

The City of Long Beach is currently working on its Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, which will guide how the city addresses the impacts of climate change.

“I think we do an okay job. I think we can do a lot better,” Pearce told the Signal Tribune in response to how she thought the city was doing in terms of environmentalism. “Obviously, we’re a city that has a long history with fossil fuel, and that’s going to be difficult to try to get everybody off of. We have to look at everything we do through a climate lens, and that will take training.”