Authorities ID motorist killed when loose wheel and tire hit suv on freeway

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Authorities Monday morning identified a motorist who was killed when a wheel and tire that had come loose from a pickup truck crashed into her SUV on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in Long Beach.

Judith Yourman, 61, of Rancho Palos Verdes, was driving a 2019 BMW X3 in the No. 1 lane of the northbound freeway near Wardlow Road when she was fatally injured about 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the coroner’s office and the California Highway Patrol.

A man riding in the BMW was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck was in the No. 4 lane of the southbound freeway when “for an undetermined reason (the) Dodge lost the rear left wheel/tire,” according to a CHP statement.

“The wheel/tire traveled … across all southbound lanes before colliding with the center median and getting ejected to the northbound lanes into oncoming traffic. The wheel/tire collided with the driver side compartment of Yourman’s BMW. This impact crushed the driver side compartment where Yourman was positioned, causing Yourman to suffer fatal injuries.”

The pickup truck driver was interviewed by officers.