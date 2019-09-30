LA/LB Seaport agents put a freeze on over 5,200 fake refrigerator-water filters from China

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency announced Monday that agents at the Los Angeles/ Long Beach Seaport confiscated 5,202 counterfeit refrigerator-water filters.

The report stated that the possible value of the fake filters totaled about $224,202.

According to a report from the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) cited in the agency’s press release, counterfeit water filters pose serious health threats to consumers. The labels on the fake product seem genuine, and often fail to remove lead from drinking water, the study stated.

“The water filters seized contained counterfeit NSF certification markings printed on the products, and have not been evaluated, tested or certified by NSF,” according to a statement from the agency.

Jill A. Notini, a spokesperson for AHAM cited in the press release, said consumers may find it “incredibly difficult” to spot a counterfeit water filter.

“Counterfeit water filters have brands and logos that make them look authentic, so the public could be easily mislead, especially if the product is bought online,” LaFonda Sutton-Burke, CBP LA/LB Seaport director, said. “We are advising consumers to protect their families by ensuring they are purchasing these products from legitimate sources only.”

This hasn’t been the first batch of fake water filters the CBP has confiscated. According to the press release, 169,490 counterfeit replacement refrigerator water filters, under-sink ion-exchange filters, pool and spa filters and water bottle filters with a combined value of $8,440,764 have been seized since October last year.

Those concerned with potentially buying fake water filters can click here to learn more.